MIDLAND, Texas — The community is invited to a prayer vigil on September 11.

The vigil will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Beal Plaza at Midland College.

The City of Midland will be holding the prayer vigil for law enforcement, medical staff, the victims of recent events and all those affected within the communities.

If you would like information on the event you can click here.

City of Midland - Public Information Mayor Morales invites everyone to a prayer vigil, this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Beal Plaza at Midland College.

RELATED: Odessa tattoo shop raises over $10,000 for victims of mass shooting

RELATED: Hometown heroes: Midland Christian celebrates law enforcement