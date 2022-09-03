x
Midland Police serve lunch at Midland Soup Kitchen

The department says it feels strongly about giving back to the community, and getting to spend time with the people at the Soup Kitchen is important.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department visited Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry Wednesday.

Officers helped served food from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The department says it feels strongly about giving back to the community, and getting to spend time with the people at the Soup Kitchen is important, especially the children.

"When they see our uniform, they're not scared. When they see us, we're a smiling face, a friendly face. And that's why we come here and help out, give out meals and give out little goody bags to the kids. Just high fives and smiles," said MPD Office Chane Blandford.

MPD says several of the officers regularly volunteer at the kitchen on their off time.

The Soup Kitchen provides free home cooked meals every Monday through Friday as well as daily prayers, education resources, clothing and more.

For more information on the Soup Kitchen you can click or tap here.

High Cuteness Alert 🌽❤️

Here’s something that’s bound to make you smile! Can you guess what this child’s favorite side is? We couldn’t help but notice how much he was enjoying the meal today, and the smile on his face proves that! 🌽❤️🌽❤️🌽❤️ #FeedingTheChildren

Posted by Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry on Monday, March 7, 2022

