Midland Police holding hamburger fundraiser in support of officer's family

Funds will go to help with medical expenses for an officer whose child who was born prematurely.
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department will be holding a hamburger fundraiser on July 21.

Funds raised by this event will be going to help Officer Goodnight's family. The officer's child was born prematurely and the family needs help with medical bills.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can stop by the MPD basement and pick up a burger, chips and a drink for just $10.

The department is also holding a gun raffle as well. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased via Venmo or cash.

A winner will be selected on August 1. They will need to go to Ally Outdoors to pick up the gun and fill out the required paperwork.

If you are interested in purchasing a raffle ticket you can call Tyler Thompson at 432-686-1616 or scan the QR code in the Facebook post below.

