Midland Police Department asking for help locating missing man

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help with locating 63-year-old, John Hancock.
Hancock was last seen at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning at Focus Care at Midland.
Hancock left on foot from the facility and was last seen wearing a red Falcons jersey with the number "2" on it and the word "Ryan" on the back.
He was also possibly wearing camouflage shorts and has a wooden cane.
John Hancock is known to have a history of depression, anxiety, delusional disorder, and seizures.
The Midland Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information in locating John Hancock, call 432-685-7108.