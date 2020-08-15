Midland Police Department asking for help locating missing man

The Midland Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing man who was last seen Saturday morning after leaving Focus Care at Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help with locating 63-year-old, John Hancock.

Hancock was last seen at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning at Focus Care at Midland.

Hancock left on foot from the facility and was last seen wearing a red Falcons jersey with the number "2" on it and the word "Ryan" on the back.

He was also possibly wearing camouflage shorts and has a wooden cane.

John Hancock is known to have a history of depression, anxiety, delusional disorder, and seizures.