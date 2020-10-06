MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking the community for help with locating a missing man.

22-year-old, Joe Patino was last seen at 11 a.m. on Jun. 9.

He was in the process of moving out of his parents' residence in the 900 block of N. Baird St.

Patino, who was getting help from his friends with moving, separated from them during the day at some point.

His mother, who was contacted had not seen him since May 20.

Joe Patino was last seen wearing a peach Hawaiian button-up shirt, blue gym shorts, and blue/grey converse shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joe Patino is asked to contact the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108.