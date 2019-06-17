MIDLAND, Texas — Almost any human that eats and breathes will appreciate a delicious pizza. At the Midland Downtown Lions Club, 432Social plans on celebrating such a beloved dish with Midland Pizza Fest.

Two sessions will be held on June 22, the first taking place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Over 20 different types of pizza will be on hand for guests to partake in, along with a kids zone, a pizza eating contest, and a best pizza in Midland contest. Alcohol will also be served.

Full details can be found on the 432Social Facebook page or their Eventbrite page.