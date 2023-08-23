Midland PD to host National Night Out on Oct. 3

The 2023 National Night Out will be hosted by Midland PD and will be taken place in different neighborhoods around the city.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The event will be taking place in different neighborhoods around the city from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-built campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer.

Members of the community interested in being part of this national event have until Sept. 26 to register their neighborhood.