Midland PD to host National Night Out on Oct. 3

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
The event will be taking place in different neighborhoods around the city from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
National Night Out is an annual community-built campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer.
Members of the community interested in being part of this national event have until Sept. 26 to register their neighborhood.
You can find the registration form on the City of Midland's website here.