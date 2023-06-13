Midland looking into partnership with Odessa to hire 1 veterinarian for both cities

The possible partnership could be a solution for Midland's vet search that some say has gone on for too long.

MIDLAND, Texas — The search for a veterinarian for the City of Midland has gone on for so long that now the city is looking into going into a partnership with the City of Odessa to have one licensed veterinarian to provide vet services for both cities.

"I think we have not had a vet for a long time and it’s something our city truly needs," said Midland City Councilwoman for district 4 Amy Stretcher Burkes. "And so if the council's not willing to raise the salary like we were discussing, then I think we need to think outside of the box."

She went on to say the best way to get a veterinarian at this time is for both cities to work together.

"I think when we’re duplicating services, or there’s things we can work together, I think that’s a good way to start, and this is something can be good for both cities," said Stretcher Burkes. "To get a vet, that is the way to go about it right now is to work with both cities. Maybe something will change in between then, and I welcome that, but right now, the best way to get a vet is to work with Odessa."

With a majority of the council members voting in favor of the partnership, residents like Tracye Gearhart said she has some concerns. This includes the salary posted being too low (that posted salary is $135,000) and not enough information in the job description.

"I was really concerned as to whether or not we would have really had put a really good effort into trying to recruit vets out here," said Gearhart. "And I was concerned about it because the amount of salary, because I know you do have to pay vets more out here."

"I also had a concern with how is this partnership with Odessa gonna work out," said Gearhart. "I think each shelter holds over 300 animals each, and having a vet basically two and a half days at one and two and a half days at another. Is that really in the best favor of the animal."

With the motion passing, Interim City Managers are authorized to find a search firm to help with the search process.