MIDLAND, Texas — "The time is always right to do what is right."

These are wise words from Martin Luther King Jr. being celebrated across the country on January 20.

People not only took time to remember him through acts of service, but hosted a celebration in his name.

One mother at the celebration in Midland used the day to teach her children lessons King taught her.

"Standing up for things that maybe aren't right, being a voice for those who don't have a voice or feel like they don't have a voice and just doing everything in love," Denise Norman said.

The holiday was just that - showing the world what it means to come together and recognize a man that helped shape American values.

"I'm just happy that the people are coming out and recognizing a great leader. For too long people have thought that Martin Luther King day was an African American celebration or an African American holiday. It's not. It's an American holiday," said District II Councilman John Love.

At Midland's celebration people are taking a moment to talk about the lessons they've learned from MLK, like valuing honesty.

"We need to treat each other with integrity and professionalism and love one another," David Criner, Precinct I constable said.

Or showing people a little grace.

"Tolerance, compassion and empathy," Love said.

Wise words from a man who knew how to inspire and make an impression that spans generations.

RELATED: MLK Day celebration hosted by Black Business and Professional Women's Club of Midland

RELATED: Volunteers give back to community with West Texas Food Bank on MLK Day