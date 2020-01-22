MIDLAND, Texas — To enhance MISD student safety, Midland Memorial Stadium will be closed to the public on school days and when students are in school.

The track will be open on weekends and when the stadium is not in use.

Various schools use the stadium for P.E and use the fields for different sports teams like football, soccer, baseball, and track. The facility also houses a training room and dressing rooms.

MISD Athletic Director Blake Feld says, “over the years there have been issues with debris and trash brought onto the field, broken athletic equipment, vandalism, and even homeless people found living underneath bleachers or in the press box.”

MISD is in the process of securing the field and installing "no trespassing" signs.