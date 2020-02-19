MIDLAND, Texas — One midland man raised enough money to pay off student's lunch debt at Midland ISD.

Karl Boroski and his company, Rope for Youth received a banner of appreciation Tuesday night from MISD for their $22.8 thousand dollar donation.

"We raised the money because we work in schools and so we know a lot of the kids, we're impacted by a lot of the kids, we love a lot of the kids so we wanted to make an effort to help them," Boroski said.

This contribution brings the grand total of school lunch donations this schoolyear from multiple companies to over $84,000.

