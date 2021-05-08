Midland Health opens community fridge

The fridge will help provide fresh fruits and vegetables to those experiencing food insecurity.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health has announced it will be partnering with Healthy City and Christmas in Action for a new community fridge.

The fridge will help provide fresh fruits and vegetables to those experiencing food insecurity.

Underserved residents will be able utilize the fridge to obtain whole foods and make healthy lifestyle choices.

"At the hospital, we really encourage a plant based diet--mainly veggies, and fruits, and legumes, and nuts. All those good things that you can get from nature's produce is really what we encourage to eat. It's the healthiest way to live, and we want to provide that to our community in the best way possible," said Community Relations Coordinator Clarissa Toll.

The fridge will be located at 500 S. Lee Street. Visitors should note there will be no meat, eggs or dairy products.

If you are interested in donating fresh or frozen produce to the fridge, you can email valerie@ourhealthycity.com.