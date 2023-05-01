Midland Habitat for Humanity opens online housing applications

MHFH requires those applying to live in their community to spend at least 350 hours volunteering with them.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Habitat for Humanity has opened applications for prospective homeowners to apply online.

MHFH's goal is to offer affordable housing to hard-working families in the Permian Basin. The organization uses a rigorous qualifying process to choose those families.

Each participant contributes a minimum of 350 hours of “sweat equity,” or volunteer hours, on the worksite and completes a homeownership education program.

Successful candidates are awarded a 0% interest mortgage, making homeownership a reality for those in need.