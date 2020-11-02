Midland: Foster Care & Adoption Information Meeting

MIDLAND, Texas — There are hundreds of children in the basin who are in need of a home, whether its a forever home or a foster home.



Organizations like Buckner Foster Care provide stability to children in foster care.



The kids in programs like this typically face abuse, neglect, or abandonment.

the hope for children in foster care is that they can soon get adopted.



If you want to inquire about being a foster parent or adopting, the *Buckner Children and Family Services are holding a free meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Buckner Children and Family Services

425 W Pecan Ave

Midland, TX 79705