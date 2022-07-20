Midland Fire Department to hold push-in ceremony for new engine

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department will be hosting a push-in ceremony for a new fire engine.
The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. on July 21.
Oxy donated a large portion of funds to purchase the new engine after one was lost in a fire in December 2019.
This engine will service the northwest area of Midland and Midland County from its home at Station 11 on Briarwood Road.
Push-ins are tradition from the 1800s when firefighters had to unhitch horses and push the fire wagon inside the building.
"The Midland Fire Department is so grateful for local partners like Oxy. We pride ourselves in helping the Citizens of Midland during their times of need," said Midland Fire Chief Chuck Blumenhaur.