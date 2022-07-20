Midland Fire Department to hold push-in ceremony for new engine

The new fire engine will be at Station 11 on Briarwood Road.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department will be hosting a push-in ceremony for a new fire engine.

The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. on July 21.

Oxy donated a large portion of funds to purchase the new engine after one was lost in a fire in December 2019.

This engine will service the northwest area of Midland and Midland County from its home at Station 11 on Briarwood Road.

Push-ins are tradition from the 1800s when firefighters had to unhitch horses and push the fire wagon inside the building.