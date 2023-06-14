Midland County Drug Court participants showcase art skills for competition

Four participants submitted artwork for a national contest.

MIDLAND, Texas — Four Midland County Drug Court participants have submitted original pieces of art to the National Association of Drug Court Professionals' recovery art contest.



“So when I heard the opportunity of being able to be part of a contest and to be able to express my art, I kind of wanted to put myself out there, I guess in a unique way," said Jesse Avila, one of the participants. "I just wanted to make a good art project, and of course to try and get us first place.”

The contest is an integral part of the NADCP’s commitment to supporting individuals on their journey to healing.

It serves as a platform to celebrate the creative expression and resilience of those involved in drug courts.

Not only are these participants happy to show off their artistic skills, but they are also proud that they are able to showcase the power of recovery.

“It brings out more in me that I always had hidden away... I'm honored," said Sandra Ramos, another participant. "I'm very honored and privileged to be able to get this opportunity to have them there. It's a very great experience for me.”