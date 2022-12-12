Midland Development Corporation unveils plans for new family entertainment center

A letter of intent will be presented to Midland City Council Tuesday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Development Corporation unveiled plans to develop a 17.2 acre plot of land into a family entertainment center.

The plot of land was supposed to be used for a Costco, but the lot has been empty ever since the Costco deal went away.

A non-binding letter of intent will be presented tomorrow at the Midland City Council meeting in order to signal the intention to develop the plot with MDC, Midland City and Hodges Development Services.

“There will be a family cinema and entertainment center with an outdoor music and event stage at approximately sixty-thousand square feet, along with a nationally recognized retailer on approximately sixty-thousand square feet," said MDC Executive Director Sara Harris. "Then additional plotted lots for other retailers and restaurants.”

Harris also says that any funds used for the project will go toward city infrastructure.

“Any funds utilized by the MDC would be reimbursements for road and utility infrastructure for that project," Harris said. "That road infrastructure would then be turned over to the city as public streets.”

The project is also seen as a job creator that can appeal to younger demographics.