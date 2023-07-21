Midland County Sheriff's Office Mounted Patrol holds training demonstration for public

The training helps keep the horses and riders fresh and confident in their skills.

MIDLAND, Texas — Normally, when you think of the Midland County Sheriff's Office, you think of flashing red and blues or sirens.

Horses might be one of the last things to come to mind.

But, the mounted patrol is an integral part of MCSO, as they get sent out to other counties to help with fires and cattle, stand lookout during large gatherings and also help out with missing persons.

The mounted patrol held a training demonstration for the public Friday at the Horseshoe Arena. It gave residents the chance to see just what type of training the officers go through.

The obstacle course consisted of wooden stairs, difficult terrain and pushing large objects.

All of this helps sharpen the skills of the riders and the horses.

“So this year, I just wanted to show them how hard these horses work and how we build confidence in these riders by going through the obstacle course,” said Commander Johnny Rodriguez.

Mounted patrol usually looks for people who already have experience with horse riding or own their own horses.

However, they accept trainees from any branch.

Training like today brings everybody up to speed on horse riding.

“We've had some guys that have started off pretty green, and now they are some of my best riders," said Rodriguez. "We train all the time, different lines, different formations, we're always working with the horses to try and improve the horses and the riders."

All sorts of people join for different reasons.

For example, Daniel Stickel joined the mounted patrol after first riding a horse at a church event... a horse that belonged to his future commander.

“Our current commander, Johnny Rodriguez, he was out there," said Stickel. "He had a horse named Tranquillo, and he was a beautiful black horse, and they couldn’t get me off the horse. I just stayed in the saddle, they said 'alright somebody else’s turn, no sir, no, I’m going to stay right here.'"

But keeping this band of riders together is the camaraderie they share with each other, especially after hours of on the job training.