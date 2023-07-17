Midland County agrees to settlement with Horseshoe Hospitality Services

The settlement comes two months after the county voted to oust former manager Joe Kelley.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Two months ago, the Midland County Commissioner's Court voted to remove Joe Kelley and Horseshoe Hospitality Services from managing the Horseshoe Arena .

Now, they have reached a settlement with HHS in order to begin a smooth transition of management between the two entities.

An official statement agreed to by both parties was released and reads as follows:

"Midland County and Horseshoe Hospitality Services, LLC are pleased to announce that they have reached a mutual agreement to ensure a smooth transition of the Horseshoe Pavilion and Amphitheater that will now be managed by Midland County effective August 1, 2023.

Midland County appreciates the services that Horseshoe Hospitality Services, LLC rendered at the Horseshoe facility over the past years. Both Midland County and Horseshoe Hospitality Services, LLC agree that the resolution reached between them is fair to both Horseshoe Hospitality Services, LLC and the taxpayers of Midland County."

A settlement of $270,000 must be paid out to HHS by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The money will essentially buy out HHS from their contract, but will also cover the vacation, personal and sick time of the former employees.

Speaking of the former employees, they will be considered in good faith if they wish to go back to work with Midland County.

Meanwhile, HHS will have to help out with the transition of management to the county and the new manager, Ken Olson.

As for any vendors with contracts for the Horseshoe, those will be taken on by the county, with HHS facing no liability under the contracts.