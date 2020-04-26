MIDLAND, Texas — If you have been wanting to check out books or movies from the library, then you will have the chance to do so with the launch of Midland County's Library curbside service.

The library aims to focus on keeping everyone safe and delivering the materials needed in a new and safe way.

Patrons will have the opportunity to reserve movies and books through the online catalog or by calling the MCPL Helpline at 432-742-7410.

Once the order is ready for pickup, the library will contact the patron through email or by phone.

Library employees will further promote health and safety by wearing gloves and masks when bringing the material to the cars of the patrons.

So if you are wanting to catch up on the books on your reading list, then click here for more information.