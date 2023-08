Eastbound IH 20 between Cotton Flat and SH 349 will be one-lane traffic from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Westbound IH 20 from Camp Dr., just west of SH 349, to Warehouse Rd., just west of Midkiff, will be one-lane traffic from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.