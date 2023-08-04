Midland County Fair hosts Easter egg hunt at Museum of the Southwest

It was their 2nd annual "Midland County Fair's Largest Easter Egg Hunt" event at the museum.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Easter spirit was in the air today at the Museum of the Southwest.



The Midland County Fair held their 2nd Annual "Midland County Fair's Largest Easter Egg Hunt" event at the museum starting at 10 am Saturday morning.

Before it was time for the egg hunt, people were already lining up.

“People love this event," Kasey Kelly, executive director for the Midland County Fair, said. "People have been lined up for quite a while with their Easter baskets, waiting on their time. People appreciate that we’re out here and really do love being here and getting a chance to find their favorite egg.”

There were over 10,000 eggs filled with different treats and toys for all the children in attendance.

And with the Downtown Midland Farmer's Market happening next door, there were more than just the Easter Egg hunt for people to enjoy.

Once they’ve finished hunting for eggs, visitors could then walk a couple feet away to check out what local businesses in the area have to offer; businesses with food, candles and other things people could buy on this Easter weekend.

“We are so community focused," Kelly continued. "[We] Love the community. We know Museum of the Southwest does as well. We know that the Farmer's Market does. We all just want people to come out and have a great time, you know? In the spirit of Easter, try to give something back.”