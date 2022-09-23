Midland County Commissioner charged with DWI

Luis Sanchez is the County Commissioner for Precinct 3

MIDLAND, Texas — According to officials with Midland County, Precinct 3 Commissioner Luis Sanchez was arrested early Friday morning. He is suspected of driving while intoxicated and was booked into the Midland County Detention Center.

In a statement, County Judge Terry Johnson said they "want to emphasize that this incident does not represent what we stand for as your elected officials."

The statement also says that Sanchez is entitled to his presumption of innocence and that "this case will be treated just like a regular case."

County officials have also confirmed that the Midland County District Attorney's office will file to recuse district attorney Laura Nodolf and her office from the case.