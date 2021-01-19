Midland Community Theatre providing mask kits for volunteers to help facilities in need

Those interested in helping can pick up a mask kit, sew the masks at home and drop off the completed masks back at the theatre.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre is asking for the public's help in making masks to donate to those in need.

The masks will go to places such as hospitals, dentists, senior homes and more.

MCT is offering free mask kits with all necessary materials that people can pick up and take home to sew.

Once you have picked up a kit and assembled the masks at home, you can drop off the masks at the theater to be collected and sanitized.

The theatre says it will continue to make these mask kits for as long as they are needed so there is no set timeline for when the masks need to be returned.

Additionally, the theatre says the need for child-sized masks is prominent in the locations they plan to donate the masks to.

All donation locations will come from this list of places requesting masks.