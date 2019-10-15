MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College Cosmetology Department is raising money for mammograms this October.

The department is offering pink hair extensions for $5 all month long.

Money raised will go to Pink the Basin to help fund mammograms for women with little or no health insurance.

If you would like an extension, the cosmetology department is located in room 1-61 of the Technology Center. They are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome.

