Midland College holds ribbon cutting for the opening of Jack E. Brown Conference Hall

The building is on the main campus near the Siesta and Garfield St. entrance.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — More exciting things are happening over at Midland College.

On Thursday, the college celebrated the opening of the Jack E. Brown Conference Hall with an official building dedication and ribbon cutting.

The building is on the main campus near the Siesta and Garfield St. entrance.

The newly-renovated building includes offices and classrooms for Midland College's Petroleum Professional Development Center and Workforce Continuing Education Department.

Associate Vice President of Workforce Dr. Jennifer Myers told NewsWest 9 what the brand new building provides.

"This building allows us to really house workforce in our Petroleum Professional Development Center in one space and allows us to have a really nice space to offer continuous education training," Dr. Myers said. "Quick, highly-skilled training that allow students to enter into the workforce or to promote within the workforce they're in."