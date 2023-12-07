Midland City Council approves two new citizens collection centers

The council approved the plans at Tuesday's meeting.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Council approved plans to request bids to start construction on two new citizens collections facilities in Midland.

The agenda item was brought up by the director of solid waste, who can now begin the long process of accepting bids for the new facilities.

It's good news for the recycling community in Midland, or just for people who have an excess amount of stuff they need to get rid of.

"I think that our city managers, and city council, and people who make decisions there, have come to realize that there is a rather large recycling community here in Midland, and it is something that is an expectation for people," said Doreen Womack, executive director of Keep Midland Beautiful.

The new centers will be in two parts of Midland.

One will be in north Midland, on North 349, next to the new Midland water tower. The other will be in west Midland, just off of Business 20, near Big Sky Drive-in.

The entire project is estimated to cost around $6.6 million. The design of the new facilities promises to be even bigger and better.

"They'll be, or at least I'm told, bigger and have more capacity for recycling," said Womack. "I think it's just a really wise decision and we are really excited by it."

With two new collection centers coming to the city, the convenience it will bring will hopefully convince more people to go and recycle their own goods.

"I hope that everyone who hasn't been recycling because they didn't think that it was convenient, will see that that area is closer to them now and will start again," said Womack.