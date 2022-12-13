Midland City Council approves letter of intent for proposed entertainment center

The Midland Development Corporation and Hodges Development Services presented the letter at Tuesday's city council meeting.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Council approved a letter of intent presented by Midland Development Corporation and Hodges Development Services at Tuesday's meeting.

The approval of the non-binding letter of intent is seen as the first step in a long process for the entertainment center.

The center will come with a 60,000 square foot family cinema and entertainment center, along with a nationally know retailer.

The 17.2 acre plot of land will be developed entirely by Hodges. MDC will only play a smaller role through funding and constructing city streets.

"We will not play a direct role in development," said MDC Executive Director Sara Harris. "Our proposed participation would be reimbursement of road infrastructure to connect (highways) 191 and 158, extend Sinclair Drive westwards and build a road northward to connect. Those will be city roads. So again, our participation would be to just provide some funding to help build city streets.”

Harris hails the project as a job creator, but was unable to say what type of jobs the project would bring to Midland.

"That’s too early to discuss anything like that, unfortunately," Harris said. "It will provide jobs, but those still have to be defined."

Tax reductions are currently being discussed for the project, but an agreement would have to be discussed and approved by the City Council.