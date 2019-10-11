MIDLAND, Texas — For years, many have wanted to know what the importance was of having and using census data.

If you are one of the people who have had these questions, then prepare to have all of your questions answered on November 16 at Midland County Centennial library by Susana Privett.

Privett will touch on the discussion of what the census data is used for as well as its importance to the country.

She will also explain how the census helps with decision making at all levels of the government as well as attracts new businesses, forecasts future housing and transportation needs, and much more.

Privett will be joined by Charlene McBride, from the local Complete Count Committee.

McBride will answer questions from 11A.M.-12P.M., followed by Privett's presentation from 1P.M.-3P.M.

If you are interested in learning more about this event, contact Megan Buck at Mbuck@mcounty.com.