MIDLAND, Texas — As the city of Midland continues the process of searching for a new city manager, they are seeking input from residents about the traits, qualities and experience level they would like to see considered in a hire.

The city said the survey should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, and all responses are completely anonymous.

To access the survey, click or tap here or scan the QR code below.