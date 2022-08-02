Midland Animal Services looking for volunteers

They will be holding several orientations for those interested in participating in their volunteer program.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services is encouraging community members to join their volunteer program.

There are many tasks available for volunteers to help with, such as walking dogs, running with dogs, petting cats, socializing puppies, giving baths, laying newspaper, answering phones, laundry, washing kennels and more.

According to MAS, the program is great for college applications, service hours, spending quality time with family, getting involved in the community or just spending time with animals that need love.

Volunteers 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a guardian at all times.

Those who would like to join the program are encouraged to attend an orientation at the animal services facility, located at 1200 N. Fairgrounds.

The first orientation will be Aug. 13 from 10-11 a.m., but there will be more opportunities monthly.