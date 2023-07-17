Midland Animal Services Advisory Committee meets on shelter policies

The move comes amid animal welfare concerns from some members of the public.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Animal Services Advisory Committee met Monday to talk about policy changes.

They spoke about spay and neuter laws and shelter policies, speaking briefly about the hiring of a new Animal Services department manager. The move comes after complaints about animal welfare and lack of shelter policies.

The committee told NewsWest 9 that a new manager has been chosen, but they are not releasing that person's name just yet.