ODESSA, Texas — Following the aftermath of the August 31 mass shooting, many first responders are still having to cope with the event that shook communities in both Midland and Odessa.

To help those who have been directly affected by the horrific event, members of the communities have reached to Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas in hopes of having a legal aid clinic organized.

The civil legal clinic offers help on estate planning as well as help with preparation of legal documents.

The clinic will be offering help on November 15 from 9A.M until 3P.M at Medical Center Hospital and the services provided will be free.