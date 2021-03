The school wanted to do something nice for the people helping get the community vaccinated.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Academy Charter School helped show some love to hard-working volunteers in Midland on Thursday.

Pizza was served to staff and volunteers at Midland's vaccination clinic.

Officials say they also donated to the West Texas Food Bank to help provide over 400 meals across the Permian Basin.