The complete Midkiff bridge demolition starts Thursday night

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midkiff bridge, from 8 p.m. Thursday night to 4 a.m. Friday morning, will complete its demolishment and the eastbound and westbound left main lanes will close.

This has been a project that started back on May 30 and is now finally coming to an end.

For several months, people had to use alternate routes to get to work and when the demolition project first started, workers were frustrated.

"There's a lot of road rage that comes with this," Sterling Beadle, a trucking manager with TRC, said back in late May. "People are frustrated, they're trying to get home. Especially after a long day at work, five o'clock traffic. People are cutting people off, people are being rude, and it's just making them have a difficult time, you know they're pulling a 40-foot trailer behind them."