MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday, Aug. 25, the Midland High School's theatre department will receive championship rings at the MHS football game.

MHS Theatre recently won the UIL State Championship for the 6A One Act Play last spring.

The MHS principal and fine arts director will also receive the rings along with the students. They will be presented them during halftime.