MHS Softball Booster Club starts donation accounts in honor of Jasmine Meléndez

MIDLAND, Texas — In the aftermath of Jasmine Meléndez' s death, the 15 year old's softball team is doing what they can to support her family.

The Midland High School Softball Booster Club has started two accounts for people to donate to.

The first will be a medical account to help Meléndez's family cover medical expenses.

The second is a scholarship account that the club says will go to honor the hard work and dedication she gave to the program.

If you are interested in providing a monetary donation to one of these accounts, you can reach out to the MHS Booster Club Facebook page or to one of the board club members: Don Baeza, Amanda Juarez, Trista Dutchover, and Lizzy Rodriguez.

The club asks that donors specify which of the two accounts they would like to donate to.