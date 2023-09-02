Medical Center Hospital reveals new Children's Miracle Network Champion

Little Lorelai was born four months premature. Now at 9 years old she is a happy and health child.

MIDLAND, Texas — Medical Center Hospital introduced its new local Children's Miracle Network Champion during the Ector County Hospital District Board Meeting on Feb. 9.

Lorelai Auld was born four months premature in August of 2013.

She needed immediate medical attention, becoming septic and experiencing sever bleeding in the brain and a low heart rate. She also struggled to breathe on her own.

Thanks to donations and funds from Children's Miracle Network, Lorelai was treated in a "Giraffe Bed" that not only regulated her body temperature, but also allowed staff to treat her without moving her and adding stress on her little body.

During her fight, she was transferred to another CMN hospital for neurosurgery. While she was sent home, she needed to be readmitted to MCH a year later for RSV and pneumonia.

Now Lorelai is a happy and healthy 9-year-old who loves singing and dancing.

Her mother calls it a blessing from God that Lorelai was born at a CMN hospital.