Midland Development Corporation hears two more proposals for Downtown Midland master plan

MDC has heard three proposals in total for the Downtown Midland master plan.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Development Corporation listened to two presentations Thursday in a special meeting. One from Halff Associates and the other from Parkhill Smith and Cooper.

They also heard a presentation last week from Kimley-Horn as well.

It has been a long time since there was a master plan put in place for Downtown Midland.

"The last downtown master plan that Midland had is from 2007," Midland Development Corporation Executive Director Sara Harris said. "So it's past time for us to have a new plan and look at where we are in comparison to our opportunities now."

Sara Harris said despite which firm they choose to work with, that community and stakeholder input will be a large component once work gets started.

"Regardless of which firm is selected, there will be town halls, multiple opportunities for community and stakeholder input both in person and online," said Harris.