MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Development Corporation has voted to move forward with a master development agreement that will bring a new hotel to downtown.

The new, full-service hotel will have 200 rooms.

Next, this agreement will head to City Council.

If they vote to move forward, the project will begin its construction phase, estimated to take one year.

MDC has been working toward this project for over ten years.

The total project cost is estimated at $65 million, $20.6 million from MDC and $44.4 million from Midway.

MDC Second Vice-Chair Stephen Lowery hopes this hotel will benefit travelers and Midlanders alike.

"An opportunity for business travelers to have another option downtown, as well as more conventions, more functions, more events," said Lowery.

