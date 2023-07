The hospital will be giving out 264 backpacks on Thursday.

MCCAMEY, Texas — The McCamey County Hospital District will be giving out free backpacks and popcorn on Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

The event will be held in a drive-through format at the McCamey Hospital.





264 backpacks will be available thanks to sponsors like the hospital, Nextera Energy and the Upton County Sheriff’s Office.