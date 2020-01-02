Bynum School pep rally had a special guest Friday morning.

Mayor Patrick Payton helped celebrate National School Choice Week with their annual School Choice Pep Rally.

Which celebrates having schooling options that fit the unique needs of families around the Permian Basin.

"It's so important because many times we think that these individuals with specials needs don't have much to offer our community, but quite frankly they are the backbone of our community because of the way they love and see other people and serve one another," Mayor Payton said.

Bynum is a private non-profit school for children with different abilities.

They've been in our community for 36 years and offers programs for both children and adults.