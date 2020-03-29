ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Mayor, David Turner, took to Facebook on Saturday afternoon to announce to the community that on Monday, Mar. 30, he will declare a shelter in place for the city.

The mayor says that while the fight against COVID-19 continues, he feels that it is vital to continue to tighten the restrictions on the citizens with the reluctance of doing so.

Mayor Turner went on to say that any employers who have the ability to let their employees work from home should let them do it.

He also stressed the importance of everyone keeping their hands washed and sanitized.

Social distancing and tightening restrictions at larger stores were some of the other topics discussed in the video that Mayor Turner posted on Facebook.

Finally, the mayor discussed the importance of staying home if ill or if a family member is ill.