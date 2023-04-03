Market at the Gardens comes to Cafe at the Gardens

The café has come a long way since it first started and they wanted to help other local businesses in the area get the same chances they had.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Cafe At The Gardens has come a long way since it first started and they wanted to help other local businesses in the area get the same chances that they had.

Cafe at the Gardens kicked off their Market at the Gardens event today.

The pop-up market gives small businesses in the area a chance to come out and share their products with the community.

The event has come a long way since its inception.

“Well, we used to host just for a couple people, fifteen, twenty people," said Gabriel Ordonez, assistant manager at Cafe at the Gardens. "We try to expand that to get as many people as we can over here.”

Cafe at the Gardens just wants to give other businesses the same opportunities that they had when first starting out.

“Well, we feel like we have the opportunity, since we have grown so much, since we started the company four years ago," Ordonez continued. "So we like to offer the people to all have the same chances, to have all the same opportunities to grow as this company has grown.”

This of course isn’t the first time they’ve had this event.

Over the years they’ve gotten the chance to hear what the community feels about the event.

“Well people love it since we try to help everybody," Ordonez said. "We try to help everybody grow and all the comments are always positive. People just love coming here. We really love to help everybody who need some help.”

The Market at the Gardens pops up on the first Saturday of every month.