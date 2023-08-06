Mariachi Los Viajeros plays at RockHounds game

This all leads up to “Noche de Mariachi” Friday night at Midland College.

MIDLAND, Texas — Mariachi Los Viajeros gave a special performance at Thursday's RockHounds game, and this won't be the last time you'll hear them.

It's the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland’s 27th anniversary. They are also celebrating their 17th annual “Mariachi Workshop,” bringing in kids of all ages to learn from some of the best.

"We’ve been working with children of all ages, I think the youngest was 3rd grade, up to 12th grade,” said Rhonda Garcia, a member of Mariachi Los Viajeros. “We've been working on workshops, different mariachi workshops, so we've been teaching all the different mariachi instrumentation, as well as vocals. Today was our second day working with them. It's been a full, complete, 9-4 full day, and we've been teaching them the art of mariachi music."

This all leads up to "Noche de Mariachi," as kids in the workshop will hit the stage, putting everything they learned to use.