MARFA, Texas — After city officials met on May 12 in Marfa, they came to the conclusion that the disaster declaration needed to be extended for another 30 days.

With City Attorney Teresa, advising the city to separate what is state-mandated from internal city manners, the city council voted together on extending the declaration.

However, a parade for high school seniors was approved and those who pay their bills through the city have been granted a grace period, with late fees being waived for water, gas utilities, and sewer.

Another decision made at the meeting was that the pool will remain closed through the summer.

On June 9, the city will revisit the decision on reopening each location.