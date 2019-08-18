ODESSA, Texas — “I was on my way to class, I felt something on my back. I didn’t know what it was and I ignored it. Until one of the kids said 'Hey you have something on your back, it says kick me.'”

On Saturday, hundreds of people united by shared experiences in dealing with bullying took a stand with some of their most prized possessions, their low-riders.

“We make this show and come together, it’s called Low-Riders Against Bullying. All the low riders get together for a good cause, we’re bringing awareness to all the kids that have been bullied," explained Alvaro Lara, one of the founders of Low-Riders Against Bullying.

A member of Brown Creations car club, Lara says he received the inspiration to help start the event from his granddaughter.

"She is the cause of all this. She's gone through really bad experiences of bullying. So I decided that we're going to do something, not just for my granddaughter, but for every kid out there that goes through the same thing. We always hear around the world, this happened, that happened. But until it happens to you in your backyard, then we decide to do something. I know it’s wrong, but here we are trying to make a difference," said Lara.

Priscilla Vall wears hearing aids and says she’s been bullied most of her life.

"People would tease me and there’s this microphone that I have that they would blow and yell in it and thought it was funny. Someone even thought it would be funny to pull it out of my ear," recounted Vall.

Priscilla says it’s communication with loved ones that helps her cope with the hate.

“Talking about it with your family and friends. Having people to support you and comfort you is a really good way to get over it," said Vall.

"We need to spin this hate, jealousy, and envy and turn it into love so we can live a better life. Especially for our kids and to make the Permian Basin a better place to live and go to school in surrounding areas," said Lara.