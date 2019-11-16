MIDLAND, Texas — If you're looking to send a letter to the North Pole, you're in luck.

The AT&T Pioneers are holding the Longest Letter to Santa Fundraiser.

The fundraiser begins November 16 at 10 A.M. at the Midland Park Mall and will continue every weekend until December 8th.

"There's people less fortunate than others and we have a lot of wonderful people in this area that are very giving," said Del Bowie, the event organizer. "We want to see every child get joy out of the Christmas holidays and that's a way to buy toys to donate."

Boys and girls can write down their Christmas wishes to Santa for a $1 donation.

The money goes towards the NewsWest 9 Toy Drive.

If you have a kid that is looking for Midland Legacy or Texas Scholar hours, they can volunteer to help spread Christmas Cheer.

If they're interested in doing so, they can apply online.

RELATED: NewsWest 9 kicks off 2019 Salvation Army Toy Drive

RELATED: Locations for the 2019 Salvation Army Toy Drive