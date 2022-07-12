Locals react to the sale of Graham Pharmacy

The pharmacy that has been in business since 1952 has been sold to Walgreens.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The sale of Graham Pharmacy has left its many customers saddened and heartbroken.

Donnelle Sientz posted a letter to her customers on the front door, calling the decision to sell the pharmacy the hardest decision she has made in her life.

The pharmacy has been open since 1952 and those who visited it have raised their families on the prescriptions they have received.

"It’s very sad, because we come here," Troy Keel said. "My daughter grew up here. She’s been coming here all her life so it’s gonna be a sad day."

However, the pharmacy also serves as a popular lunch spot, serving sandwiches, malts and milkshakes to their customers.

For the past three days, lines have been backed up as customers enjoy what may be their last meal at the kitchen.

Kenneth Farrington has a weekly tradition where every Wednesday he and a group of friends visit Graham to have a bite to eat.

He showed up to the pharmacy for another meal with his friends, but for more sentimental reasons this time around.

"I actually found out yesterday from a group text with the guys and so, we’re all meeting up today to have lunch and just try to live the memory," Farrington said.

Despite the sale, many do not find Sientz or her staff at fault. Customers are grateful to her for all her hard work for providing medicine and memories to their families.

"I was surprised," Jack Swallow, who has been coming to the pharmacy since the late 1960's, said. "I know how hard Donelle and her staff have worked over the years to build this. I’m so proud of her and what she has done to build this business and what she and her family have done.”

So far, there is little information on the timeline for the Walgreens takeover.

Sientz wrote in her letter that the pharmacy will continue to be open and serve customers for the time being. More updates will be provided to their social media.