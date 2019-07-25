ODESSA, Texas — First Basin Credit Union is asking for the community’s help to properly equip children of the Rainbow Room of the Permian Basin for the new school year.

FBCU is currently hosting a “Back to School” Supply Drive at all branches that will benefit the Rainbow Room, who helps foster children and children under the care of Child Protective Services throughout Midland, Odessa, Andrews, and surrounding counties.

Donations are welcome at all First Basin branches in Odessa, Midland, and Andrews. Monetary donations can also be made at any FBCU location.

The Rainbow Room is requesting the following items to help equip children for the 2019-2020 school year:

Tissues

Hand sanitizer

Markers

Crayons

Rulers

Scissors

Headphones

Backpacks

Folders

Spiral notebooks

Pens/pencils

Binders

Highlighters

Glue Sticks

Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, July 31.

For information regarding the Rainbow Room or the school supply drive, please contact Crystale Galindo at 432-232-0547 or Janet Sotelo at 432-248-1443, from the FBCU Marketing Team.